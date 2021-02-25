Several More Charged in Connection to Riots; Looting

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Several more people were officially charged in connection with looting during the Kenosha Riots last year. 19 year olds Anayah Bonner and Dezarea Flores-Weyrauch, and 18 year old Angelina Adkins are accused of breaking into a gas station on 75th street near 25th Avenue and getting away with around 2-thousand dollars in goods from the store.

Also charged in a separate incident is 29 year old Jermaine Hubbard who allegedly broke into two different Uptown stores on different nights of the riots. Similarly 25 year old Antoine Simpson is also charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property as are the other suspects in the various cases.

More were identified by video surveillance though others were identified by other suspects who have been charged.