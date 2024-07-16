Severe Storms Cause Major Flooding in Kenosha County, Golf Course Closure, and Sewer Bypass

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Heavy rainfall on Monday night led to significant flooding in Kenosha County, particularly in the City of Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

The City of Kenosha received about 3 inches of rain in a few hours, causing street flooding and road closures.

The Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park is closed due to flooding and will reopen Thursday for walking only.

The Kenosha Water Utility bypassed parts of the sanitary sewer system to prevent property damage, discharging diluted wastewater into Lake Michigan.

As a result no swimming was allowed in the lake on Tuesday.

Winds reached 60-70 mph, with reports of a funnel cloud in Evansville.

Officials are still assessing storm damage.