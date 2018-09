KENOSHA, WI–The search has ended for a Kenosha suspect who was running from the law. 61 year old Stephen Smith was wanted on sexual assault charges in Kenosha County. He went missing after he allegedly removed his ankle GPS monitor.

Working on a tip, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly found him hiding out in a Kenosha motel on 122nd avenue. He was arrested without incident.

Smith allegedly sexually assaulted a 16 year old girl and went missing after he was named a suspect in the case.