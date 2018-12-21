Sexual Assault Assignment Kenosha Unified

(Kenosha, WI) Officials in the Kenosha Unified schools have started an investigation, after a controversial assignment about sexual assault. The issue popped up in a Facebook post by a concerned parent.

That parent said her Bradford High School student viewed a scene in health class from a film called “She Cried No”…the assignment then asked students to cite examples of how the female character in the scene could have avoided being sexually assaulted.

District officials say they have pulled the assignment, and will make a full review of the health curriculum concerning dating violence and sexual assault.