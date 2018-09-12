Shalom Center Celebrates First Year in New Facility

KENOSHA, WI–The Shalom Center in Kenosha celebrated its one year anniversary at its permanent location. The family transitional center and homeless shelter celebrated with about 200 in attendance at it’s building on 39th avenue. The event was attended by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and other city dignitaries.

During the event Shalom Center officials announced that the facility is debt free thanks to two big dollar donations paying off the remaining 200-thousand dollars still owed.

The center raised over 2-point-5 million dollars to renovate the building that the center now occupies. Additionally the Shalom Center honored 91 year old John Hoffman as its volunteer of the year.