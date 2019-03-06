Shalom Center Names New Director

KENOSHA, WI–The Shalom Center has named its new Executive Director. Tamarra Coleman was formerly the President of the Kenosha Unified School Board and has been the interim director for the center. Coleman officially took over the position on March 1st and the center made the official announcement via social media this week.

Coleman replaces former director Lynn Biese-Carroll and was chosen from over 100 applications and six finalists. Coleman previously worked with the Shalom Center as Director of Programs and Operations beginning in 2016.

The Shalom Center provides shelter, food, and guidance for Kenosha County residents in need.