Shane MacGowan, Lead Singer Of The Pogues, Dies At 65

LONDON (AP) — Shane MacGowan, the boozy, rabble-rousing singer and chief songwriter of The Pogues, who infused traditional Irish music with the energy and spirit of punk, has died.

He was 65.

His family said in a statement Thursday that “it is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our most beautiful, darling and dearly beloved Shane Macgowan.”

The singer died peacefully early Thursday with his family by his side, the statement added.

The musician had been hospitalized in Dublin for several months after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis in late 2022.

He was discharged last week, ahead of his upcoming birthday on Christmas Day.