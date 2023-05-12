Sheridan Road Closed Thursday Night After Man Was Struck By Vehicle

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A man was injured after being struck by a car Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 PM in the 6700 block of Sheridan Road.

According to early reports the man in his 20’s may have been intoxicated when he darted into traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman.

The man was taken by Flight For Life to a Milwaukee-area hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Kenosha Police report that the Major Crash Assistance Team was activated and conducting the investigation at the scene.

Sheridan Road was expected to be closed to traffic for a “considerable” amount of time for the investigation. S

o far no charges have been considered or citations issued in the case.