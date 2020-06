KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—`Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has been honored for his work with the D.A.R.E. Program. D.A.R.E. America has named Beth the nation’s law enforcement executive of the year.

The sheriff was nominated by department staff. Beth was the county’s first D.A.R.E. Officer, traveling to area schools to educate children about the dangers of drug abuse. Sheriff Beth will be honored at a national ceremony next year.