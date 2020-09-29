Sheriff Beth Says It’s Too Soon To Know If Violence Will Return

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that it’s too soon to tell if violence will return to Kenosha’s streets in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Beth told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he’s keeping a close eye on what’s happening in other cities across the country.

Beth says that the outcome of the November 3rd Election could also affect the reaction after the decision is made whether to charge the officer who shot Blake.