Sheriff Beth Says National Guard Activation Happened ASAP During Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is pushing back against the notion that more could have been done sooner to prevent the violence and damage.

He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the National Guard got here as quick as possible but there’s no way more troops would have been available by Monday night. Beth says that more troops came in as the week went on.

Critics have claimed that more National Guard troops could have come to Kenosha before Monday night had a State of Emergency been called sooner.