Sheriff Beth Will Continue to Enforce “Safer at Home”

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that he will continue to enforce the Safer at Home order.

That announcement comes after his counterpart in Racine County said that he would not enforce the order. Beth told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that his job is to uphold the law, not critique it.

Beth says that his department has implemented a new schedule for all employees and off duty deputies will be ready to go at a moment’s notice if needed. Many employees of the sheriff’s department have been quarantined in recent weeks.