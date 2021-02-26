Sheriff’s Office Looking Into Vehicle Burglaries

(Volo, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking into multiple vehicle burglaries in the northwest part of the county.

On Wednesday morning, sheriff’s officials located a vehicle they thought was responsible for some of the crimes…but that vehicle was able to flee at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit was called off.

The silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with no license plates, is still being sought. Anyone with more information on the crimes, or that offending vehicle is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or Lake County Crimestoppers