Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter Pleads Guilty In Betting Case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case.

Prosecutors alleged Ippei Mizuhara stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts.

Mizuhara’s scheduled arraignment Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles was postponed earlier Tuesday.

The scandal shocked baseball fans from the U.S. to Japan when the news broke in March.

Mizuhara was initially charged with one count of bank fraud. Authorities say there was no evidence that Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara’s gambling, and the player is cooperating with investigators.