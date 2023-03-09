Shooting in Beach Park Leaves No Injuries, But Police Say Victims Remain Uncooperative

(Beach Park, IL) A shooting in Beach Park didn’t cause any injuries, and could be tough for police to solve. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place on Tuesday night around 9:30 when a vehicle slowly pulled up to a home in the 38-thousand block of North Manor Avenue. Multiple occupants of the vehicle were said to open fire on the residence, but no one was hit by gunfire. While Sheriff’s officials were processing the scene, those inside the home told them to leave, saying they wanted no assistance without a search warrant. Despite the uncooperative nature of the victims, authorities say they will continue to investigate.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-9-23)