Shooting in Zion Leaves One Man Clinging to Life, One in Critical Condition

(Zion, IL) More details have been released on a Zion shooting that left two people injured. Authorities say the incident took place around 8:05 Wednesday night in the 18-hundred block of Thompson Avenue. Upon arrival, police found two male subjects in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. One of those victims, a 35-year-old Zion man is not expected to survive…the other victim, a 44-year-old Zion man, is hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been announced in the case. Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-2-21)