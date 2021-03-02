Shooting Leads to Arrest For Drug Trafficking

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Friday morning shooting that left two men injured led to the arrest of a woman of drug charges. The shooting that was reported around 6 AM Friday led to officers investigating an apartment in the 75-hundred block of 22nd Avenue.

Inside investigators allege they found pills, packaging, and digital scales as well as 7-grand in cash, two 9 millimeter handguns, and ammo. They arrested 30 year old Sada Jackson who now faces charges related to keeping a drug trafficking place, and bail jumping.

She denied any knowledge of the drugs and was given a 5-thousand dollar bond. The shooting remains under investigation.