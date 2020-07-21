Woman Injured in Kenosha Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Update: 5PM One person was injured after a shooting in Kenosha.

The incident happened around 3:35 PM in a parking lot outside of a business on the corner of 75th street and Green Bay Road. A 20 year old woman was shot and was reported in serious condition.

She was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie and then taken to the Milwaukee campus by Flight For Life. The investigation into the shooting continues.

No suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact Kenosha Police.

The suspect vehicle is said to be a gray Toyota that fled eastbound.

