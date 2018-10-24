Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information about a shooting that left a 15 year old with serious injuries. 19 year old Justin Stapleton made his first court appearance yesterday on charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, recklessly endangering safety, and other charges.

According to police reports Stapleton allegedly robbed and tried to murder the teenager who lived nearby the suspect’s home late Monday night. Stapleton was reportedly found with at least two pairs of shoes and a video game system with several games when he was arrested. The items matched those stolen from the victim.

The records also say that several shots were fired into the home on the 7800 block of 88th avenue in Pleasant Prairie. Despite his injuries the teen was able to identify his attacker who was later arrested without incident after alerting authorities to his location. His current condition is not known but suffered shots to his face and other extremities.

There is some question about Stapleton’s competency to stand trial. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for next month. His bond is set at half a million dollars.