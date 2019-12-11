Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

KENOSHA, WI—The suspect in one of last week’s shootings in Kenosha appeared in court yesterday. Edward Pendleton Jr faces homicide charges in the murder of Marlon Allen in the hallway of an apartment building.

The incident happened a week ago near the 35-hundred block of 50th street, around 4:20 AM. The criminal complaint describes how the two left an apartment together before witnesses say they heard shots ring out. When they checked the hallway they found Allen fatally wounded and Pendleton gone.

The suspect told authorities that a masked man attacked them in the hall, shooting Allen. Pendleton did not call the police after the incident. He’s being held on 700-thousand dollars bond.