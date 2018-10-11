Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha man accused of a shooting from two years ago made his first court appearance Wednesday. 45 year old Rodney Coleman is charged with first degree attempted homicide for the October 2016 shooting of a 22 year man he reportedly thought was having an affair with his girlfriend.

Coleman pleaded not guilty to the crime, by reason of mental disease or defect. The trial in the case is expected to start Monday.

During the incident Coleman reportedly put the trigger to the victim’s forehead but the gun misfired; however the victim was hit in his abdomen, groin, and leg. The man survived the shooting. After Coleman was declared competent to stand trial last year, the proceedings were further delayed so that Coleman could get a new attorney.