Shooting Suspect Could be Charged Monday

Media Release – Kenosha Police 2019-00024978 Update – May 10, 2019 @ 10:30 AM

During the investigation Kenosha Police Detectives developed information that the person of interest in the shooting death of 16 year-old Kaylie Juga was at a Kenosha residence in the 6400 block of 22 Avenue.

The Tactical Response Team served a warrant on the residence at about 4:00 AM. The person of interest was not located at that time and no physical evidence was recovered there.

Shortly thereafter, the Kenosha Police Department received a call from a person in Racine Wisconsin. The caller indicated that the person of interest was there and wanted to surrender.

Detectives responded the 2000 block of Blake Avenue with Racine PD Officers. The subject was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Kenosha for questioning.

The occupants of the home remained cooperative and a search was conducted at the residence. Physical evidence was recovered; however no firearm has been located.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about this incident should contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Throughout the night police personnel maintained a presence at the crime scene and at the hospital where the second victim, 39 Year-old Stephanie Juga, was treated. Stephanie remains in stable, but serious condition.

Detectives anticipate referring charges on the suspect to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for armed burglary, 1st degree intentional homicide, and attempted 1st degree intentional homicide as soon as Monday, May 13, 2019. The suspect will be held in custody until that time.

The juveniles suspect’s name was originally released to the public in the interest of public safety; to preserve the integrity of the investigation no additional information will be available to the public until charges are filed.