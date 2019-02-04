Shooting Suspect Found Competent For Trial

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–The Pleasant Prairie man who allegedly shot his neighbor and robbed him in his home has been found competent to stand trial. The defense for 20 year old Justin Stapleton requested a mental evaluation to see if he was competent to go to trial.

The incident happened on October 22nd at the Westwood Estates on Highway H in the village. Stapleton allegedly went to the exterior of the victim’s bedroom and demanded a video game system and some games. That’s when the 15 year old victim was shot in the face, shoulder, and arm. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Stapleton is charged with attempted homicide and armed robbery He’ll be back in court next week.