Shooting Trial Continues

KENOSHA, WI–The trial continues today of a Kenosha man accused of shooting his victim 11 times. 45 year old Rodney Coleman allegedly shot Kendall Woods-a co-worker of Coleman’s girlfriend-because he thought the two were having an affair.

The October 2016 shooting happened inside of Woods’ car while it was parked outside of the bank where Woods and the girlfriend-Ashley Andersen worked. In testimony yesterday Anderson said that Coleman became obsessed with Woods after a family party and became convinced that Andersen and Woods were having an affair.

Later Woods testified about the shooting itself saying Coleman allegedly attacked him after he arrived at work on the morning of the incident, and how he was able to escape the car, call 911 and identify his assailant when police arrived.

Coleman is charged with first degree attempted homicide.