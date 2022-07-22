Shootings in Waukegan Kill One, Injure Four

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.

Another shooting in Waukegan left three people with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident also took place on Wednesday night around 10 o’clock in the 14-hundred block of Melrose Avenue. Authorities say the three victims drove themselves to a gas station in the 27-hundred block of Washington Street…and were transported to the hospital from there. None of the three victims suffered life threatening injuries. Police believe the trio were specifically targeted. They do not believe at this point, however, that this shooting was related to a homicide in the city earlier in the night. Both cases remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-22-22)