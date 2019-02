KENOSHA, WI–We have more information on the Shopko closings in Kenosha and Racine. The good news is that the company announced that successful optical departments will be spun off as separate entities but they did not announce the specific locations.

The Shopko Pharmacies were spun off earlier this year. The Kenosha, Racine, and all Wisconsin stores will shutter May 6th. 575 employees will lose their jobs, 52 each in Racine and Kenosha.

In all 70% of Shopko stores are closing nationwide.