Shoreland Student Expelled For Making Threats

SOMERS, WI—A Shoreland High School student was expelled after allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the school on Highways E and H Thursday morning after the student reportedly made the threats to fellow students.

Investigators followed up with the student’s family at home where they found the teen. They recommend felony charges of making a terrorist threat as a juvenile. The student is in juvenile custody awaiting the  charges to be filed.

