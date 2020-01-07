      Weather Alert

Shortages Force Closing of Illinois Pot Dispensaries

Jan 7, 2020 @ 6:23am

CHICAGO (AP)  Illinois recreational marijuana sales took a hit Monday with the closing of several dispensaries, because of product shortages.

The legal sale of recreational cannabis began last week Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day. State officials report a little over $10.8 million in cannabis sales took place over the first five days, which dispensary operators say caused a product shortage.

The Rise dispensary in Mundelein was one of the facilities that was closed Monday…it’s open for regular hours today.

Tim Vander Tuuk contributed to this story. 