Shots Fired Call Leads to Several Arrests

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A shots fired call led to several arrests early Sunday.



It happened at a residence near the 48-hundred block of 20th Avenue just after midnight.

Police reports say an officer responding to the call spotted someone shooting a gun in the air. Despite the officers command, the suspect and the others in the group went inside the home.

The tactical response team responded and had to discharge chemical munitions even after gaining entry.



Several people were taken into custody and multiple firearms were recovered. Police say there was no danger to the public.