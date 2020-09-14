Shots Fired in Gages Lake Leads to Arrest

(Gages Lake, IL) A Wildwood man was arrested after reportedly firing a couple shots in the Gages Lake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials were called to Jesse Oaks along Gages Lake Road on Saturday.

When they arrived, they were told about a man with a gun who had moved on to the nearby Firehouse Pub, where gunshots were heard. The suspect was located and tried to run, but fell and was taken into custody.

A gun was located by a Gurnee Police K9, and ammunition was found on the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Joe Torres. He’s facing a pair of felony weapons charges, and several misdemeanors.

Bond was set at 15-thousand-dollars.