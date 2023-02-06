Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers.

Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who are both employed there.

The male subject fired shots at the female and then attempted to shoot himself.

KSD deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and the male subject was taken into custody.

The female and male were not injured by the gunfire.

Five others were inside at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.