Shots Fired Leads to Lockdown in Round Lake Park

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News reporting

ROUND LAKE PARK, IL—Police in Round Lake Park are investigating a shots fired incident.

A home and two vehicles were hit with bullets on Tuesday morning, just across the street from the Murphy Elementary School.

The school was put on lockdown for a time, but the suspected gunman was able to escape.

There were no injuries reported. Anyone with more information on the shooting is being encouraged to call Round Lake Park Police, or contact the Lake County Crimestoppers.