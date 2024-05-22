Simmons Island Beach House To Be Fully Open For Memorial Day Weekend

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Beach House on Simmons Island had its soft opening on Wednesday. It’s expected to be fully operational by Friday, May 24, for Memorial Day weekend.

Located at 5001 Simmons Island Road, the 1934 Tudor Revival building will offer concession foods, healthy snacks, beverages, a beer garden, and a gift shop.

Beachgoers can purchase essentials, rent bikes and beach games, and enjoy activities like live music and beach bonfires.

Exercise classes and a calendar of events will be available on their website.

Operated by Meryl Strichartz, the Beach House aims to revitalize the area.

The beach and parking are free, with hours from 10am-8pm for concessions and retail, and 12pm-10pm for the beer garden.