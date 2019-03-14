Sinclair Resigns as Bradford Principal

KENOSHA, WI–Bradford High School’s principal has resigned. Kurt Sinclair’s last day at the school was yesterday and Bradford’s three assistant principals are taking over on an interim basis. It’s unclear why Sinclair resigned.

Kenosha Unified Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder said in a statement to WLIP that Sinclair resigned for personal reasons but declined further comment because it’s a personnel issue.

Sinclair was principal at Bradford since August of 2012. The process to fill the open position will get underway soon.