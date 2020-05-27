Six Covid-19 Deaths in Kenosha County Come From Same Facility

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Six Covid-19 deaths in recent weeks in Kenosha County have come from the same long term care facility. The deaths occurred at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center at 8400 Sheridan Road.

Five of those deaths were people already on hospice care and in comfort measures before they tested positive for the virus.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Freiheit says that residents of the facility that have tested positive all have been moved into the same wing of the building, and that management has been handling the situation correctly.