Six Flags Season Pass Lowest In 20 Years

Six Flags Great America Opens 2 Weeks From Saturday

The park officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 24 this year. The water park, Hurricane Harbor opens May 29 featuring a brand new ride called Tsunami Surge, the world’s tallest water coaster. Tsunami Surge was delayed a year due to Covid. The ride will stand 86 feet tall and will reach speeds around 28 mph. Tsunami Surge will be located in the Riptide Bay side of Hurricane Harbor.

The water park will also no longer be accessible through Great America. A separate entrance, exit and admission ticket are also new this year. Six Flags members and Season Pass holders will still have access to both parks. Prices for one-day tickets to the water park start at $24.99. Season passes are 59.99, which is the lowest season ticket price offered in over 20 years.