Six Flags to Merge With Cedar Fair to Form Amusement Park Conglomerate

(Gurnee, IL) Cedar Fair and Six Flags are merging, creating an expansive amusement park operation spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The combined company will include 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks…including Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee…as well as nine resort properties in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company’s newly formed board will include six directors from Cedar Fair and six directors from Six Flags.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-3-23)