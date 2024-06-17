AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Skeletal Remains Found in Beach Park Wooded Area Under Investigation

June 17, 2024 11:12AM CDT
Beach Park, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating skeletal remains found near Sheridan Road and Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.

Zion Police Officers received an anonymous tip on June 14, 2024, leading them to discover the remains near Illinois Beach State Park.

After determining the site was within the sheriff’s jurisdiction, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

The remains’ identity, cause, and manner of death are unknown.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has taken possession of the remains, and the investigation is ongoing.

K-Town Report