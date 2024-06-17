Skeletal Remains Found in Beach Park Wooded Area Under Investigation

Beach Park, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating skeletal remains found near Sheridan Road and Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.

Zion Police Officers received an anonymous tip on June 14, 2024, leading them to discover the remains near Illinois Beach State Park.

After determining the site was within the sheriff’s jurisdiction, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

The remains’ identity, cause, and manner of death are unknown.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has taken possession of the remains, and the investigation is ongoing.