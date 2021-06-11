Sketch Released of Possible Suspect in Beach Park Sexual Assault

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-11-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A sketch has been released, detailing the suspect in a Beach Park sexual assault. The incident took place on Monday evening, when a 16-year-old girl was attacked on the Robert McClory Bike Path just north of Yorkhouse Road. A perimeter and K9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect has been described as an African American man, in his late teens or early twenties, around 5’11” with a slender build, and numerous metallic barrettes in his hair. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, or the Lake County Crimestoppers.