KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County reported another slight uptick in Covid-19 cases Tuesday with a new total of one thousand three hundred seventy six positive cases.

That number increased by eight since Monday. Kenosha has hovered around the six percent case increase over the previous seven days for the better part of two weeks.

One new death was reported, bringing the county’s total to thirty-seven. Wisconsin now has more than twenty-three thousand positives statewide, and seven hundred three fatalities.

Coronavirus death numbers increased on Tuesday as expected in Lake County…but those fatalities were below the average of the last several jumps. The state announced 623 new cases of Covid-19 with 72 fatalities, including 9 in Lake County.

Tuesdays typically see a spike in deaths since hospitals and medical examiners submit numbers that weren’t available over the weekend. The last two Tuesdays averaged 112 deaths.

Positive infections rates have all fallen again, and northeast region hospitalizations have fallen 82% over the last 28 days.