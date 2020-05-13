Small Retailers Reopen Under “Safer at Home” Change

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Now that Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order has been loosened, area retailers that were deemed non-essential just days ago reopened for in-person business Tuesday.

The change was made to help level the playing field between the larger stores that could remain open under the emergency order. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he thinks the change was necessary.

State Rep Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the rollout of the change wasn’t ideal but comes as big relief for small business owners.

Hair salons and bars are still shuttered as are restaurant dining rooms. Governor Evers says there still could be further openings before his order expires on May 26th.