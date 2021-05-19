Smaller, Shorter Lake County Fair Officially Announced

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-19-21)

(Grayslake, IL) The Lake County Fair is on for the summer, although it will be much smaller and shorter. Fair officials say the scaled down event will take place entirely outdoors, and won’t have the same amount of attractions as previous events. The Fair, which is being dubbed “Back to Our Roots,” is scheduled to take place at the Grayslake fairgrounds from July 30th through August 1st. More information is expected in the coming weeks.

The synopsis and more information can be found here: https://lcfair.com/2022-lake-county-fair