Snow Daze Sets Sight on Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The snow is coming.

Kenosha and the surrounding area is under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 PM Monday 1/25/21 until 6 PM Tuesday 1/26/21.

The National Weather Service predicts that Kenosha could receive 4-8 inches on snow starting Monday night and continuing through most of the day Tuesday. Totals may be enhanced by lake effect system.

The city of Kenosha and other area communities have issued snow emergencies that prohibit parking on city streets.

In the city of Kenosha the street parking ban runs from 8 AM Tuesday until 8 AM Wednesday 1/27/21.

The Village of Somers has issued a Snow Emergency from 8 PM Monday until 12 PM Tuesday.