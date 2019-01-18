Snow Emergency in Effect

KENOSHA,WI—A snow emergency is effect for the city of Kenosha from Saturday 1/19/19 at 12 AM and continuing until 12 AM on Monday 1/20/19.

A snow emergency is in effect for the Village of Pleasant Prairie from Friday 1/18/19 at 6 PM, until noon the following Sunday.

City of Racine snow emergency Saturday 1/19/19 12 AM to 12 PM

Village of Sturtevant Snow Emergency From Friday 10 PM until 10 PM Saturday 1/19/19.

Kenosha Unified School District after school Friday and Saturday events will continue as scheduled.