Snow in Kenosha Tuesday Forecast

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—It was unseasonably warm over the weekend in Kenosha but that is about to change.

Rain moves into the area on the ride home tonight which will change over to snow by tomorrow morning.

Early predictions say that Kenosha could receive anywhere from six to ten inches of the white stuff but if the storm tracks farther south those totals will go down.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon tomorrow and is scheduled to last until 3 PM Wednesday.