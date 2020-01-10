Snow On the Way For Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A messy weather weekend is on the way for the entire Midwest.

In Kenosha the coming weather system begins with rain this evening, changing over to sleet, freezing rain and eventually snow.

Depending on when the change to snow happens, Kenosha could receive anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow.

Other areas north may get around a foot of the white stuff. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 Friday night and continues till 6 AM Sunday.