Snow, Wind, Waves Rack Kenosha Area

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—While the weekend’s snow totals came in well under what was predicted, the bigger weather story was the flooding and damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Already facing record high water levels, the waves overtook Kenosha’s marina; pushed higher by winds reaching near 50 miles per hour.

In Pleasant Prairie, a house near the shore was devastated by the water, as it lost windows and part of its structure to the lake.

A little farther north, severe damage was done to the area behind Kemper Center.

Officials ask that people stay away from the area while clean up is completed. Sunday brought quieter conditions with some light snow overnight.