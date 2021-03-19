Some Normalcy to Summer? Six Flags Great America to Reopen!

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-19-21)

(Gurnee, IL) Six Flags Great America has set an official date for re-opening. The Gurnee theme park says their doors will open April 24th at 25% capacity. Officials say an online reservation system set up last year for the water park, and holiday lights festivals, will be used again to make sure those capacity limits are in place. Temperature screeners will be in place as you enter the park and masks will be required…but rides will be operational, after being shut down all of last year. Other plans are also in place to make sure Six Flags remains as clean and sanitary as possible.

For more information on the park: https://www.sixflags.com/greatamerica

For more information on the Covid safety protocol: https://www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/plan-your-visit/safety-protocols