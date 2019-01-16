Somers Approves Highway S Expansion Plan

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha County is set to move forward with plans to expand Highway S in Somers. The first phase of the plan will stretch from Green Bay Road to Highway H, expanding the highway to four lanes.

The second phase will go from H to I-94. The expansion requires the acquisition of 61 properties in the area.

The county has been able to acquire the properties and compensate the affected owners. The project will cost 21 million dollars, 80 percent of which will be covered by a federal grant.

The project is set to get underway in 2020.