South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Ends Presidential Bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott says he is ending his 2024 bid for president in a move that surprised his donors and stunned his campaign staff.

The South Carolina senator made the announcement on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy.

Scott says, “I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim.’”

The decision comes as Scott continued to struggle in the polls in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, entered the race with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn’t find a way to break through.